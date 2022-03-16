West Texas A&M preps for Glenville State in the NCAA DII Elite Eight

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The NCAA DII women’s basketball Elite Eight bracket is set and the No. 23 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs (26-10) enter the dance with the six-seed. WT’s next opponent is no as popular as one of their alumni, actor Channing Tatum. The Lady Buffs will face the three-seed Glenville State Pioneers (32-1).

West Texas A&M first-year head coach Josh Prock has given fans high expectations for next season. The Lady Buffs won the Lone Star Conference regular season title, tournament championship and the Regional Final over Lubbock Christian. Prock could see early on that this team was special.

”When we played that first tournament of the year, when we play Drury, after that game I mean that’s kind of the moment that I told our coaches that I think we have a chance to be pretty good. I said I don’t know what our record is going to look like before Christmas, but I think this team has a chance to be pretty good because you play a team like Drury like we did there’s talent on this team we just had to come together,” said Prock. “You know when we flipped the script and started looking at the spring in January and February. We didn’t see a whole lot. I mean you can lose to anybody, but we didn’t see it as coaches. We knew we could make a run and these kids have continued this run and wow what a ride.”

The six-seed Lady Buffs and three-seed Pioneers tipoff the NCAA DII National Quarterfinals on Monday, March 21 at noon in Birmingham, Alabama. North Georgia earned the top seed.

