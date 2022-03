Skies will be mostly sunny today with breezy winds from the SW at 10-20mph with gusts to 30. The breezy SW winds will allow for high temperatures to warm well above average into the low 80s! Enjoy it because overnight a cold front tracks in bringing gusty northerly winds, much cooler temperatures, and the chance of rain and maybe even a light wintry mix Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.