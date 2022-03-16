Who's Hiring?
Warmth today, moisture tomorrow?

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT
So far, our Wednesday is shaping up to be a beautiful day, with highs reaching into the low-80s, and winds behaving themselves, at about 10-20 mph at their absolute worst, which is not bad for a Texas panhandle March day. You’ll want to enjoy it today, as tonight, a cold front surges through, dropping Thursday’s temperatures down into the 50s. However, along with this cooldown, we’re tracking rain chances for the entire area tomorrow, with the northern half seeing slightly better chances later in the day. Thursday night, some snow and wintry mix will be possible in our furthest northwest zones.

