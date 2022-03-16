Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting on Ricks Street near Sunrise Elementary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say the suspect in an aggravated assault was shot after an officer involved shooting on Ricks Street this afternoon.

According to officials, at around 3:30 p.m. officials were called to Sunrise Elementary for a domestic violence event.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say, the suspect was found holding a gun, where both the officers and the suspect fired their guns.

The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The investigating is ongoing.

Amarillo Police investigating a domestic violence aggravated assault and officer involved shooting. https://t.co/ITACeHNvkn — Amarillo Police Dept (@AmarilloPD) March 16, 2022

