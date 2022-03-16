Shamrock to hold 75th annual St. Patrick’s Celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shamrock will hold its 75th annual St. Patrick’s Celebration this weekend.

“Shamrock’s St. Patrick’s event started in 1938 when Shamrock bandmaster Glenn Truax decided to celebrate the town’s name with a huge St. Patrick’s Day party,” explains organizer Mickey Mitchell. “Every year since, our community has come together to continue this long-standing tradition.”

The three-day event kicks off with the opening of the carnival on Friday, followed by a banquet honoring bandmaster Truax, songwriter Bill Mack and State Senator Drew Springer.

Saturday events include a 5k run and annual St. Patrick’s Parade at 10:30 a.m. down Main Street.

A full calendar of events can be found online here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.