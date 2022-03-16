Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Shamrock to hold 75th annual St. Patrick’s Celebration

St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade(Shamrock)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shamrock will hold its 75th annual St. Patrick’s Celebration this weekend.

“Shamrock’s St. Patrick’s event started in 1938 when Shamrock bandmaster Glenn Truax decided to celebrate the town’s name with a huge St. Patrick’s Day party,” explains organizer Mickey Mitchell. “Every year since, our community has come together to continue this long-standing tradition.”

The three-day event kicks off with the opening of the carnival on Friday, followed by a banquet honoring bandmaster Truax, songwriter Bill Mack and State Senator Drew Springer.

Saturday events include a 5k run and annual St. Patrick’s Parade at 10:30 a.m. down Main Street.

A full calendar of events can be found online here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate infant injured, shots fired in North Lubbock
14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 4-month-old
Police lights
Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting on Ricks Street near Sunrise Elementary
Grass Fire Randall County near Hill Road
Evacuations underway due to grass fire south of Bushland
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
6 college athletes, coach among 9 killed in fiery crash
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

Dave
VIDEO: Doppler Dave honored to have worked with Dan True
Doppler Dave and local weather legend Dan True (Source: KFDA)
Local weather legend Dan True dies ‘peacefully and surrounded by family’
How far shaking could be felt from Thursday's earthquake.
3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Clayton
Grass Fire Randall County near Hill Road
Evacuations underway due to grass fire south of Bushland
Spearman police looking for Fuel burglary
Officials: Search for suspect on $900 worth of fuel theft