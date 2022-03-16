Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices

Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.
Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.(CNN/KPIX via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride given by its drivers to help offset surging gasoline prices.

The company said earlier this week that it would be following DoorDash and Uber who also announced surcharges this week and on Wednesday it released details of its plan.

The company said in a blog post that the surcharge will be effective beginning next week, with all of the money going directly to its drivers.

The measure will remain in place for at least the next 60 days.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate infant injured, shots fired in North Lubbock
14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 4-month-old
Police lights
Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting on Ricks Street near Sunrise Elementary
Grass Fire Randall County near Hill Road
Evacuations underway due to grass fire south of Bushland
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
6 college athletes, coach among 9 killed in fiery crash
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
FILE - Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020 presidential...
North Carolina investigating Mark Meadows’ voter registration
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
House votes to further restrict Russian trade after invasion
Dave
VIDEO: Doppler Dave honored to have worked with Dan True
Doppler Dave and local weather legend Dan True (Source: KFDA)
Local weather legend Dan True dies ‘peacefully and surrounded by family’