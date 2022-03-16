Who's Hiring?
Deaf Smith County officials need help identifying man for multiple break-in’s

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County officials need help identifying a man who is responsible for multiple break-in’s.

According to the release, officials are looking for a man who broke into a business early this morning and tried to break into others.

If you have any information of who this is, call Deaf Smith County Crimestoppers at (806) 344-2583.

Do you know this individual? We would like to speak with him. This person broke into a business early this morning and...

Posted by Deaf Smith County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

