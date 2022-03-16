Clovis man honored as Defense Community Champion

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man has been recognized by the association of defense communities.

James Burns was honored as a Defense Community Champion during the national summit.

He is one of 10 people across the country who earn that honor.

In a statement, Mr. Burns said the award was a testament to all the people in his community that support Cannon Airforce Base.

“I am humbled with this recognition, but the receipt of this award would not be complete without paying tribute to the many others who made these milestones a reality,” James Burns explained. “This award stands for the united spirit of everyone working to support Cannon, meeting challenges together, and continuing to make Clovis a defense community where our military family can thrive.”

