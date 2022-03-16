Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clovis man honored as Defense Community Champion

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man has been recognized by the association of defense communities.

James Burns was honored as a Defense Community Champion during the national summit.

He is one of 10 people across the country who earn that honor.

In a statement, Mr. Burns said the award was a testament to all the people in his community that support Cannon Airforce Base.

“I am humbled with this recognition, but the receipt of this award would not be complete without paying tribute to the many others who made these milestones a reality,” James Burns explained. “This award stands for the united spirit of everyone working to support Cannon, meeting challenges together, and continuing to make Clovis a defense community where our military family can thrive.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grass Fire Randall County near Hill Road
Grass fire south of Bushland now 85% contained
Spearman police looking for Fuel burglary
Officials: Search for suspect on $900 worth of fuel theft
Doppler Dave and local weather legend Dan True (Source: KFDA)
Local weather legend Dan True dies ‘peacefully and surrounded by family’
26-year-old Tyler James of Hobbs; 19-year-old Maurico Sanchez of Mexico; 19-year-old Travis...
DPS releases names of victims killed in Andrews County crash
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Union County weather roads
US 87 and US 67 now open in Clayton
Grass Fire Randall County near Hill Road
Grass fire south of Bushland now 85% contained
Amarillo Political Science and Sleep Expert weigh in on Sunshine Protection Act
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Crew working on grass fire north of Clovis
Southeast House Fire
Child hospitalized, 1 dog dead after house fire on SE 15th Avenue