Amarillo High’s Braden Willson named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a senior that leads his team in goals and assists so far after the high school boys soccer regular season. Meet Amarillo High’s Braden Wilson.

Amarillo High second year captain Braden Wilson leads the Sandies with 19 goals and 16 assists. The 6′0″ center midfielder started playing soccer at 10-years-old and loves all aspects of the game.

“Being calm, you know keeping everyone composed, slowing the game down when it needs to be slowed down and just keeping everybody on the same page,” said Wilson.

“Braden is very good at reading the field and knowing where and when to play the ball,” said Mike Brasher, Amarillo High boys basketball head coach. “He’s really a playmaker in the midfield and controls the midfield for us.”

Amarillo High finished the regular season with 15 wins, 4 losses and one tie sitting second in District play.

“We’ve been talking about it for the last four years winning a State Championship for Amarillo High, and you know I think it’s a real possibility,” said Wilson. “Just got to buy in and just keep working hard.”

Wilson plans on playing college ball. He verbally committed to West Texas A&M. Soccer has been a great way for Wilson to stay focused and overcome generalized anxiety, a disorder he developed when he moved to AHS his freshman year before meeting friends.

“I mean it just makes you get nervous about things that a lot of other people probably wouldn’t get nervous about and you just go through your day just kind of tough,” said Wilson. “When you’re on the soccer field you don’t really think about what’s wrong in the world and anything you could do better. You’re just playing.”

Amarillo High has helped Wilson in many ways. He holds a 4.0 GPA, is a member of National Honor Society and a Superintendent Scholar and he helps his teammates with school work.

“Amarillo High of course we want to build good soccer players, but we also want to build better people outside of the classroom,” said Wilson. “You know, keeping grades is really important and making sure that they are doing well in school is more important than them doing well on the field because later in life soccer is not always going to be there. You know, them being a good kid and a good student is the most important here.”

Congratulations to Braden Wilson on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.