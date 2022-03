AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crazy temperature swings the next few days. Highs will be in the 80s on Wednesday before the next weather maker drops temperatures into the 40s on Thursday and brings a chance of some rain later in the day and into Thursday night. We warm back up into the 70s through the weekend with lots of sun, before a chance of some thunderstorms on Monday.

