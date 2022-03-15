Who's Hiring?
WT Lady Buffs defeat LCU winning first regional final since 2017

By Tamlyn Cochran and Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M women’s basketball defeated Lubbock Christian 59-54 securing their first NCAA DII regional final title since 2017.

Tournament Most Outstanding Player sophomore Karley Motschenbacher scored a game-high 16 points and led WT with eight rebounds. Zamorye Roberts was also named to the regional All-Tournament team. The junior scored 11 points and added six rebounds and four assists.

In Josh Prock’s first season leading the Lady Buffs, WT advances to the National Quarterfinals for the eighth time in program history. WT will play in the Elite Eight on Monday, March 21, at Birmingham Alabama. Time will be announced.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

