Pleasant couple of days ahead

Thanks to calmer winds and clear skies overnight, Tuesday is off to a chilly start! Morning lows are down in the 30s for most of the region, however, winds will stay calm and skies mostly sunny, which will allow us to be a bit warmer than we were for Monday. We’ll see 69 for a high today, with winds starting out the day out of the northwest and ending the day out of the southwest at only 5-10 mph. Wednesday will be even warmer, with 80s likely for more of the area. Then Thursday, a cold front looks to drop us into the 50s, but also bring in some solid rain chances, with the outside chance of some snow in the northern most counties.

