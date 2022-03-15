Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Pleasant couple of days ahead

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thanks to calmer winds and clear skies overnight, Tuesday is off to a chilly start! Morning lows are down in the 30s for most of the region, however, winds will stay calm and skies mostly sunny, which will allow us to be a bit warmer than we were for Monday. We’ll see 69 for a high today, with winds starting out the day out of the northwest and ending the day out of the southwest at only 5-10 mph. Wednesday will be even warmer, with 80s likely for more of the area. Then Thursday, a cold front looks to drop us into the 50s, but also bring in some solid rain chances, with the outside chance of some snow in the northern most counties.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This week we have seafood, Italian and a tapas bar to try out!
New in Amarillo: Enjoy seafood, Italian and tapas at 3 new restaurants
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Police investigate infant injured, shots fired in North Lubbock
14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 4-month-old
Police lights
Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting on Ricks Street near Sunrise Elementary
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
6 college athletes, coach among 9 killed in fiery crash

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Whiplash Weather
Whiplash Weather
Shelden Web Graphic
Warmth today, moisture tomorrow?
Adrian's Forecast 3-16-22
Adrian's Forecast 3-16-22
Forecast Highs this Afternoon
Wednesday’s Forecast: Warm, Breezy, and Sunny