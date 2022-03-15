Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Overhead sign work to impact traffic on I-27 Wednesday

Nacogdoches road closure begins Sunday for street repaving project
Nacogdoches road closure begins Sunday for street repaving project(Pexels.com)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT said sign work on I-27 could cause traffic delays on Wednesday.

A contractor for TxDOT will be removing overhead sign bridges on I-27 that span over the north and southbound lanes.

To minimize the impact on drivers, TxDOT will close the left and center northbound lanes from the Moss Street exit ramp to the Washington Street entrance ramp from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday to 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

The left and center southbound lanes from the 34th Avenue exit ramp to the George Street entrance ramp will be closed from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday to 6:00 a.m. Thursday

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m., the southbound lanes of I-27 will be closed and traffic will be moved to the southbound frontage road from the 34th Avenue entrance to the Georgia Street entrance ramp.

Washington Street and Parker Street/Moss Lane will be closed to traffic while the work takes place.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This week we have seafood, Italian and a tapas bar to try out!
New in Amarillo: Enjoy seafood, Italian and tapas at 3 new restaurants
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Police investigate infant injured, shots fired in North Lubbock
14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 4-month-old
Police lights
Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting on Ricks Street near Sunrise Elementary
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
6 college athletes, coach among 9 killed in fiery crash

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Memphis working on rebuilding after fire burning down 4 structures in Courthouse Square
Albert Baker
Amarillo police looking for missing elderly man
Police lights
Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting on Ricks Street near Sunrise Elementary
It’s been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization...
‘What should I do?’: Experts share how to cope with ‘feeling helpless’ during invasion of Ukraine
Defense Community Champion
Clovis man honored as Defense Community Champion