Overhead sign work to impact traffic on I-27 Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT said sign work on I-27 could cause traffic delays on Wednesday.

A contractor for TxDOT will be removing overhead sign bridges on I-27 that span over the north and southbound lanes.

To minimize the impact on drivers, TxDOT will close the left and center northbound lanes from the Moss Street exit ramp to the Washington Street entrance ramp from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday to 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

The left and center southbound lanes from the 34th Avenue exit ramp to the George Street entrance ramp will be closed from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday to 6:00 a.m. Thursday

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m., the southbound lanes of I-27 will be closed and traffic will be moved to the southbound frontage road from the 34th Avenue entrance to the Georgia Street entrance ramp.

Washington Street and Parker Street/Moss Lane will be closed to traffic while the work takes place.

