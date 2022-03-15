Who's Hiring?
Officials looking for man facing trespassing charges after rescuing him on Tucumcari Mountain

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Quay County Sheriff’s looking for man facing trespassing charges after rescuing him on Tucumcari Mountain Monday evening.

According to the release, on Monday night officials attempted a rescue of a climber on Tucumcari Mountain who apparently became injured or stranded.

Quay County officials said an experienced mountain climber was attempting to use ropes to climb to the top of the mesa, when he became hurt or stranded on a steep ledge near the large “T” about 4:30 p.m.

The climber used his cellphone to alert authorities.

Tucumcari Fire and Rescue personnel were devising a plan to rope down to the climber and take him to safety.

Sheriff’s deputies were assisting in the operation.

“It’s quite a precarious situation,” Quay County Sheriff Russell Shafer said. “It’s pretty high.”

The climber had been rescued at around 8:30 p.m.

Shafer said the climber will face criminal charges, as Tucumcari Mountain is private property.

