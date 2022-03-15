Who's Hiring?
Officials investigating cause of fire at storage units near Bell and SW 15th

The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a storage building...
The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a storage building complex near Bell Street and Southwest 15th Avenue.(Amarillo Fire Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a storage building complex near Bell Street and Southwest 15th Avenue.

The Amarillo Fire Department says crews arrived to the complex this morning to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the north end of the storage buildings.

Several units burned and many others had smoke damage due to a common attic space.

There have been no injuries reported.

2 Alarm Fire today. The AFD responded to a call this morning on smoke in the area of 1500 S. Bell. When the first...

Posted by Amarillo Fire Department on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

