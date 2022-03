AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Meals on Wheels is taking orders for their geranium sale fundraiser.

The sale includes six inch potted plants for $10 and 10 inch hanging baskets for $22.

Orders can be placed online and the deadline to place an order is April 4.

It's starting to feel like spring! 💐🌸🌼🌺 We are now taking orders for our annual geranium fundraiser. Visit our website... Posted by Meals on Wheels Amarillo on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

