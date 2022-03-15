Who's Hiring?
Man arrested for trespassing and evading arrest after rescued on Tucumcari Mountain

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - A Tucumcari man has been arrested for trespassing and evading arrest after being rescued on Tucumcari Mountain yesterday evening.

According to officials, at around 4:35 p.m. on March 14, 43-year-old Daniel Pennison called a coworker saying he was stuck on Tucumcari Mountain, who then contacted the Quay County Dispatch Center.

Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department Officials were able to locate Pennison on a ledge approximately 50 to 75 feet down below the “T” on the North facing area known as the wash out.

Rescue crews were able to reach Pennison and lower him down off the ledge to safety around 8:20 p.m.

At which point Pennison walked away from rescuers with no injuries before Sheriff’s Office Deputies could get to their location.

Pennison was located near Route 66 in Tucumcari, where he was taken into custody and charged with trespassing and resisting evading.

Tucumcari Mountain is private property and not open to the public, it is fenced with no trespassing signs at the locked gates.

