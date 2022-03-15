Gruver’s Bailey Maupin named Dave Campbell’s Miss Texas Basketball Player of the Year
2-time UIL 2A State Champion
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT
GRUVER, Texas (KFDA) - Dave Campbell’s named Gruver combo guard Bailey Maupin Miss Texas Basketball Player of the Year on Tuesday.
The 5-foot-11 senior ended her high school career with a (33-0) overall record, the first in school history. The Texas Tech signee also was named UIL 2A MVP after leading the Gruver Lady Hounds to a 50-38 victory over Stamford in her second State Championship. Maupin recorded a double-double 16 points and 14 rebounds.
The four-star top 60 player, according to ESPN, averaged 22 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists during her senior season at Gruver. Her performance on the court earned Maupin recognitions as a McDonald’s High School All-American nominee.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.