Amarillo police looking for missing elderly man

Missing man
Missing man(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help in locating a missing elderly man.

According to the release, 64-year-old Carey Woolsey, who goes by Julio, was last seen wearing a gray blue jacket, red hoodie, and jeans around 3:00 p.m.

He was walking in the area of 34th and Georgia.

Carey is 5′11″, and weighs around 160 lbs, with gray hair and facial hair, and blue eyes and wears glasses.

He has only lived in Amarillo a few months and moved here from Tucumcari.

Amarillo Police need your help locating a missing elderly man, Carey Woolsey, and he goes by Julio. His Birthday is...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Monday, March 14, 2022

