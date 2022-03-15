Who's Hiring?
Amarillo battery stores face supply chain issues impacting customers

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kyle Skipper has owned Amarillo Golf Cart and Battery since 2007 and says businesses and customers are on a short fuse wanting to get batteries.

“I think everyone has been affected at sometime or another, honestly,” said Skipper.

Batteries for golf carts, motorcycles, and RV’s are a few customers have been waiting for months to receive.

The same goes for sealed lead batteries impacting oil and gas companies.

“Those batteries are extremely hard to come by, they come from overseas,” said Skipper. “The shipping as we all know is a problem, so getting anything from overseas is difficult. Those batteries, six to seven months to get that product.”

On top of the shortage of delivery drivers, a lack of workers in the lead recycling plants are resulting in a limited supply of batteries.

lnterstate All Battery Center still has orders to complete from November and has had to increase its prices.

“Pre COVID-19, pricing for certain batteries are now are 30 percent or more higher,” said Michael Graham, owner at Interstate All Battery Center.

Amarillo Golf Cart and Battery and management from Battery Joe say they’ve had to increase prices as well.

Graham expects the problem to continue in the near future.

“We’re having to pay the employees more. Everything else is going up. The factories are having to pay more to keep employees there,” said Graham.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

