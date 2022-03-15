Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

7-year-old shot while watching TV at home in Georgia, family says

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical expenses for the 7-year-old with a goal of...
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical expenses for the 7-year-old with a goal of $15,000.(GoFundMe, Demetrice Flowers)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (Gray News) – Police say a 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot while watching TV inside of his home, according to family members.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. at the Green Meadows Apartments in Macon, Georgia.

When deputies responded to the location, they found the 7-year-old, who had been shot in the neck, according to the boy’s family. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the shooting, and police have no information on a suspect.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical expenses for the 7-year-old with a goal of $15,000.

Police continue to investigate and urges anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This week we have seafood, Italian and a tapas bar to try out!
New in Amarillo: Enjoy seafood, Italian and tapas at 3 new restaurants
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Police investigate infant injured, shots fired in North Lubbock
14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 4-month-old
Police lights
Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting on Ricks Street near Sunrise Elementary
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
6 college athletes, coach among 9 killed in fiery crash

Latest News

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
Alexis Nicole Wilkins is suspected of distributing fentanyl to two juveniles girls, resulting...
Woman suspected of dealing fentanyl that led to high schooler’s overdose
KFDA News at Six
Memphis working on rebuilding after fire burning down 4 structures in Courthouse Square