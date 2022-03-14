Woman who allegedly stabbed date to avenge Iranian general’s death has Lubbock ties

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/KVVU) - A Las Vegas woman allegedly stabbed a date to avenge the death of an Iranian general, according to an arrest report. The stabbing happened on March 5 around 8:30 p.m. at Sunset Station in Henderson, Nevada. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Nika Nikoubin, has ties to Lubbock.

According to police, Nikoubin met the victim on the dating app “Plenty of Fish.” The victim met up with the suspect and booked a hotel room at Sunset Station.

While the two were engaged in sexual acts, Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the victim twice in the neck. The report says he was blindfolded at the time. The victim did not go to the hospital for stab wounds.

The victim felt a pain in his neck and pulled off the blindfold and realized he had been stabbed in the neck. The report says he shoved her off of him and yelled, “What are you doing?” She said she was sorry and ran from the hotel room. The victim then called 911.

Nikoubin told police that she stabbed the victim “for revenge against US Troops for the killing of Qasem Soleimani in 2020,” the arrest report said. According to BBC, Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. Soleimani was an Iranian general and was the head of Iran’s Quds Force. At the time, Pres. Donald Trump said Soleimani was “directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people.”

Nikoubin told police she wanted to hurt the victim but not kill him, the arrest report said. She also told police she decided she wanted to take revenge before the victim picked her up and after she listened to a song called “Grave Digger.” She said it gave her the motivation.

After she stabbed him she ran from the room and into the stairwell where she used a hotel phone and told the hotel staff she just stabbed a man. Hotel security made contact with her.

When police arrived, she told them the pink knife she used was in the stairwell.

Court records show Nikoubin faces charges of attempted murder, burglary and assault. Nikoubin’s next court appearance was set for March 24.

Nikoubin was a high school graduate of Talkington School for Young Women Leaders. She graduated in May 2018 with honors. She was a cheerleader at the school, according to her social media posts. It is not known how long she lived in Lubbock. There are reports she may have attended Texas Tech University for a short time before going to UCLA.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has left messages and emails for both Lubbock ISD and Texas Tech University.

