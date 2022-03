AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tim Tebow will be the featured speaker at the annual Power of the Purse luncheon hosted by the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health.

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center on April 14.

Tim Tebow, Heisman Trophy winner and football analyst for ESPN, will speak.

The Power of the Purse April 14 in Amarillo will feature athlete, author and motivational speaker Tim Tebow! What an... Posted by Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

