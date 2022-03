AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the ‘Mad Hatter’s Ball’ hosted by Amarillo Botanical Gardens on March 26.

The event will be 7:00 p.m. until midnight at the gardens.

Guests will enjoy dinner, drinks, dancing, live music and a silent auction.

Tickets are available online and cost $60 per person or $450 for a table of 8.

