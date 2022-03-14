Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Test to Treat initiative provides quick access to COVID-19 treatments

Treatments include two antiviral pills, Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir.
Treatments include two antiviral pills, Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir.(Arizona's Family)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Biden administration launched a nationwide Test to Treat initiative so Americans can quickly access COVID-19 treatments.

In this program, people can get tested by a qualified health care provider at a pharmacy-based clinic or community health center. Those who test positive can be prescribed antiviral pills on the spot, if appropriate.

People will also continue to be able to be tested and treated by their own health care providers who can appropriately prescribe these oral antivirals at locations where they are being distributed.

The program does not require an individual to be tested on-site, so people can bring at-home results to a participating site.

The initiative is run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and has a direct allocation of antiviral pills to participating clinics, centers and facilities.

“Our mission remains to protect the health and wellbeing of every American,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Tackling barriers to testing and treatments remains a priority for us, including making sure people can access these tools for free, wherever they are, and even if they don’t have health insurance.”

Health experts say vaccination continues to be the best protection against COVID-19, but two oral antiviral pills are available to help treat eligible people who get sick.

Participating locations have health clinics inside their stores where qualified health care providers can prescribe these COVID-19 therapies to eligible people who need them.

A federal Test to Treat website is in development to help people find a test site, with an anticipated launch in mid-March.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cowboy Motel, East Amarillo Blvd.
Suspect in custody for homicide at a East Amarillo Blvd. Motel
One person has been transported to Northwest Texas Healthcare System with serious injuries,...
One person sent to hospital with serious injuries following crash on Willow Creek and Broadway
According to our crews on scene, the fire is in the area of Paloma Dr and N Western St.
Crews respond to afternoon fire North of Amarillo
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia.
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia
The UIL 2A No. 2 Clarendon Broncos (31-2) defeat the No. 1 previously undefeated Lipan Indians...
Clarendon defends UIL 2A State Championship, Penigar scores 41 points

Latest News

A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom
Lawmakers discuss Ukraine aid ahead of president’s speech
Lawmakers discuss Ukraine aid ahead of president’s speech
Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in...
WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate...
Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed