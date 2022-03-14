Ronald McDonald House works to reopen Family Room at Northwest Texas Hospital to support parents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nails are going into the wall for decorations in the newly remodeled Family Room at Northwest Texas Hospital.

The room helps families across the Panhandle stay close to their children having medical work done.

After COVID-19 stopped operations for two years, the Ronald McDonald house is making final touches to reopen its doors.

“It’s a little unnerving to have to leave the facility to go grab a snack, grab a bite, get a drink, relax,” said Lindsay Mosley, director of children services at Northwest Texas Healthcare System. “This really gives them a place to stay close enough that they’re comfortable being close to their child, but a little bit of an escape to leave as well.”

Six months of planning went into Ronald McDonald’s House staff remodeling the spaces

They raised 12 hundred dollars to upgrade the common room, quiet space, laundry, and shower area.

“New flooring, new window treatments, done a little bit of demolition that was no longer needed,” said Jan Plequette, program director for Ronald McDonald House Charities. “When the families and volunteers come back they’re going to be so excited and so surprised.”

Local businesses also donated furniture and decorations to help make the rooms more inviting.

They expect to make the spaces open April 1.

