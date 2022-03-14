Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Ronald McDonald House works to reopen Family Room at Northwest Texas Hospital to support parents

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nails are going into the wall for decorations in the newly remodeled Family Room at Northwest Texas Hospital.

The room helps families across the Panhandle stay close to their children having medical work done.

After COVID-19 stopped operations for two years, the Ronald McDonald house is making final touches to reopen its doors.

“It’s a little unnerving to have to leave the facility to go grab a snack, grab a bite, get a drink, relax,” said Lindsay Mosley, director of children services at Northwest Texas Healthcare System. “This really gives them a place to stay close enough that they’re comfortable being close to their child, but a little bit of an escape to leave as well.”

Six months of planning went into Ronald McDonald’s House staff remodeling the spaces

They raised 12 hundred dollars to upgrade the common room, quiet space, laundry, and shower area.

“New flooring, new window treatments, done a little bit of demolition that was no longer needed,” said Jan Plequette, program director for Ronald McDonald House Charities. “When the families and volunteers come back they’re going to be so excited and so surprised.”

Local businesses also donated furniture and decorations to help make the rooms more inviting.

They expect to make the spaces open April 1.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cowboy Motel, East Amarillo Blvd.
Suspect in custody for homicide at a East Amarillo Blvd. Motel
One person has been transported to Northwest Texas Healthcare System with serious injuries,...
One person sent to hospital with serious injuries following crash on Willow Creek and Broadway
According to our crews on scene, the fire is in the area of Paloma Dr and N Western St.
Crews respond to afternoon fire North of Amarillo
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia.
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia
The UIL 2A No. 2 Clarendon Broncos (31-2) defeat the No. 1 previously undefeated Lipan Indians...
Clarendon defends UIL 2A State Championship, Penigar scores 41 points

Latest News

3 arrested after drugs found in Carson County
3 facing federal charges after drugs found during traffic stop in Carson County
Amarillo Zoo Summer Camp registration
Amarillo Zoo Summer Camp registration opens today
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base to give update on PFAS water contamination
Mad Hatter's Ball
Tickets on sale for ‘Mad Hatter’s Ball’ at Amarillo Botanical Gardens