Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed

Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate...
Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate statue, on the grounds of the Talbot County Courthouse, Monday, March 14, 2022.(Julio Cortez | Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTMON, Md. (AP) - A statue that was thought to be the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland has been removed. The “Talbot Boys Statue” was relocated Monday.

The statue stood on the Talbot County courthouse lawn in Easton for more than a century.

The copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the men from the Eastern Shore county who joined the Confederacy and died in the war.

After the county council voted to approve its removal in September, a coalition raised more than $80,000 to relocate it to a historic battlefield in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cowboy Motel, East Amarillo Blvd.
Suspect in custody for homicide at a East Amarillo Blvd. Motel
One person has been transported to Northwest Texas Healthcare System with serious injuries,...
One person sent to hospital with serious injuries following crash on Willow Creek and Broadway
According to our crews on scene, the fire is in the area of Paloma Dr and N Western St.
Crews respond to afternoon fire North of Amarillo
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia.
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia
The UIL 2A No. 2 Clarendon Broncos (31-2) defeat the No. 1 previously undefeated Lipan Indians...
Clarendon defends UIL 2A State Championship, Penigar scores 41 points

Latest News

A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom
Lawmakers discuss Ukraine aid ahead of president’s speech
Lawmakers discuss Ukraine aid ahead of president’s speech
Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in...
WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks