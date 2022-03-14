Cannon Air Force Base to give update on PFAS water contamination

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base will host a virtual public meeting to give an update on the Department of the Air Force’s actions to address polyflyoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at the base.

This is the first 2022 quarterly meeting focusing on the response to PFAS.

Environmental project managers from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will provide updates and answer public questions.

The meeting will be held on March 16 at 5:00 p.m.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here.

You can also call (646) 876-9923 and use the meeting ID 337 873 3806 and passcode 88101.

