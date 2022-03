AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo Summer Camp registration has open up today.

The four day sessions will be offered in both full-day and half-day format from June 6 through August 5.

Four different lessons will be taught over the days focusing on various aspects of the wildlife at the zoo.

To register, click here.

Next week is spring break! Come out to the Amarillo Zoo and enjoy our special enrichment, animal encounters, and safari shows we'll be having all week! Here's the schedule for whole week, March 14th-18th! Posted by Amarillo Zoo on Friday, March 11, 2022

Summer camp registration is open! Registration is open for children ages 6-12 years old. Half days and full days are available! Register here! https://bit.ly/amazoosc Posted by Amarillo Zoo on Monday, March 14, 2022

