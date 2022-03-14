Suspect in custody for homicide at a East Amarillo Blvd. Motel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is in custody for a homicide at the Cowboy Motel on East Amarillo Blvd.

Just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening officers were dispatched on an aggravated assault call.

When they arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds, who later died at the scene from his injuries.

Homicide detectives interviewed witnesses and the suspect at the scene. As a result of these interviews, Ronald Allen Austin was booked at the Potter County Jail for Murder.

Next of kin for the victim have not been notified.

This case is still under investigation by the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit.

