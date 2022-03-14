3 facing federal charges after drugs found during traffic stop in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS have arrested three people after finding around $180,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County.

According to officials, at around 8:50 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped a vehicle traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

The trooper then discovered four plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine and multiple plastic bags containing marijuana in the trunk area.

The driver, 24-year-old Damian Bell, 24, and two passengers - 24-year-old Denna Allmaras, and 22-year-old Demarcus Sumlin, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of marijuana.

They were all booked into the Carson County Jail.

The release states the drugs were being transported from Los Angeles to Memphis.

According to street estimates, the drugs are valued at around $180,000.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.