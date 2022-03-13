Texline falls short to Graford in UIL 1A State Championship

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texline Tornadoes advanced back to the UIL 1A State Championship, but they fell short of their goal of going back-to-back. Texline lost to Graford 42-39.

Senior Will Luther scored a game-high 25 points. Tornadoes other scorers were Noel Lozano with 6 points, Elias Espino scored 5 points and Stratton Potter scored 3 points.

”It would have been great to do it again, but they’re a great team,” said Luther. “They are, but if I had to choose their team or our team I’d choose mine.”

The Tornadoes ended their season with an overall season record of (34-4).

“I know Noel (Lozano) is probably a little disappointed he didn’t have his best game, but we’ve really developed a great relationship over the years just like with Angel and Will and I we have a special relationship,” said Coby Beckner, Texline boys basketball head coach. “There’s a lot invested. This is how it should be. When you loose it should hurt for a while, but they we’re going to rise and fight again I can tell you that.”

Click here for the full box score.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.