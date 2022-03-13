Adrian’s Work Week Forecast

Highs this afternoon will be warm in the 70s with plentiful sunshine. Winds will be strong from the SW at 15-30mph with gusts over 40 at times. Low relative humidity values will be in the single digits. These factors all combined will lead to critical fire danger. Avoid ANY burning!

Overnight, a cold front pushes through the area bringing more gusty winds but cooler high temperatures for Monday. Highs Monday will be cooler into the 50s with strong winds from the N at 15-30mph with gusts over 45. We’ll see winds calming late Monday and switching back to the SW for a warmer day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday is when we will see another chance at precipitation... You’ll want to stay updated to the forecast!

