No. 23 Lady Buffs defeat Texas Woman’s, set to face LCU in DII Regional Final

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 23 Lady Buffs battled Texas Woman’s in the NCAA DII South Central Regional Semifinals on Saturday, and the Lady Buffs were able to hang for the 78-73 win. West Texas A&M won the turnover battle against Texas Woman’s 11-5.

WT freshman Karley Motschenbacher led the Lady Buffs with 19 points. Three other WT players scored double-digits, Zam Roberts and Taylor Williams at 16 and Haylei Janssens added 11 points.

The South Central Regional Final between West Texas A&M and Lubbock Christian is set for Monday at 7 p.m. in the First United Bank Center. The Lady Buffs are looking to win their first Regional Final for the first time since 2015.

No. 16 West Texas A&M advanced to Sunday’s South Central Regional Semifinal round after defeating seventh-seeded Angelo State, 84-76, at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock. The Buffs continue their postseason run as they move to 29-6 on the season.

The Buffs will now face No. 22 Black Hills State in the regional semifinals on Sunday with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m. in Lubbock.

