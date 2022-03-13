Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Man wanted after child’s body found in California home

Police say a child's body was discovered in a home in Merced, California, several days after...
Police say a child's body was discovered in a home in Merced, California, several days after relatives of 8-year-old Sophia Mason reported they had not had contact with her since December. Investigators are working to identify the body.(Source: HaywardPD via Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (AP) - A manhunt was under way Saturday for a man wanted in the death of a child whose body was found inside a central California home during the search for a missing 8-year-old girl.

The body was discovered at a home in Merced on Friday, several days after relatives of Sophia Mason told police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward that they had not had contact with the girl since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern California.

The missing person report led Hayward police to arrest the girl’s mother, Samantha Johnson, 30, on a warrant stemming from a case of child abuse in Alameda County last year, the Merced police department said in a statement Saturday.

Her statements led police to serve a search warrant at the house in Merced, where her 34-year-old boyfriend Dhante Jackson resides, the statement said.

Investigators said they believe Jackson went on the run after news spread about the search of his home.

A warrant was issued for 34-year-old Dhante Jackson's arrest. Police said he is the boyfriend...
A warrant was issued for 34-year-old Dhante Jackson's arrest. Police said he is the boyfriend of Sophia Mason's mother and known to frequent the Bay Area.(Source: HaywardPD via Twitter)

Merced police said investigators were working to identify the body. They did not release the cause of death.

Johnson was being held for investigation of murder. She will be transferred to the Merced County Jail to face charges, police said.

A warrant was issued for Jackson’s arrest. Police said he is known to frequent the Bay Area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to our crews on scene, the fire is in the area of Paloma Dr and N Western St.
Crews respond to afternoon fire North of Amarillo
Faith Beall was last seen near San Jacinto Park. (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police: Missing girl found and returned home
The suspect caught on security camera footage.
Amarillo police search for suspect in multiple area thefts
One person has died and two were injured after a two-semi collision north of Shamrock Thursday...
1 dead, 2 injured after 2-semi collision north of Shamrock
Stephanie Luna, charged in hit-and-run that left 2 injured (Source: Potter County Detention...
Amarillo police: Suspect in hit-and-run on SW 10th identified and charged

Latest News

Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 3/12
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 3/12
Police arrested robbery suspect 24-year-old Emmanuel West (left) and his alleged accomplice,...
Robbery suspect arrested after attempt to steal car, police say
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia
Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident, describing the driver as an elderly...
2 killed when car slams into outdoor diners at DC restaurant
Grass fire turns into structure fire North of Amarillo
Grass fire turns into structure fire North of Amarillo