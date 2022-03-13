Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Crews responding to vehicle vs. motorcycle crash at intersection of Willow Creek and Broadway

One person has been transported to Northwest Texas Healthcare System with serious injury,...
One person has been transported to Northwest Texas Healthcare System with serious injury, following a crash at the intersection of Willow Creek and Broadway.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person has been transported to Northwest Texas Healthcare System with serious injury, following a crash at the intersection of Willow Creek and Broadway.

The crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle happening around 1:30 P.M. according to DPS.

According to our crews on scene, some parts of Broadway were temporarily shut down while traffic was being rerouted.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to our crews on scene, the fire is in the area of Paloma Dr and N Western St.
Crews respond to afternoon fire North of Amarillo
Faith Beall was last seen near San Jacinto Park. (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police: Missing girl found and returned home
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia.
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia
The UIL 2A No. 2 Clarendon Broncos (31-2) defeat the No. 1 previously undefeated Lipan Indians...
Clarendon defends UIL 2A State Championship, Penigar scores 41 points
The suspect caught on security camera footage.
Amarillo police search for suspect in multiple area thefts

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
Source: City of Amarillo
City of Amarillo’s email system unavailable to ensure network remains secure
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 3/12
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 3/12