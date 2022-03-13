Crews responding to vehicle vs. motorcycle crash at intersection of Willow Creek and Broadway
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person has been transported to Northwest Texas Healthcare System with serious injury, following a crash at the intersection of Willow Creek and Broadway.
The crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle happening around 1:30 P.M. according to DPS.
According to our crews on scene, some parts of Broadway were temporarily shut down while traffic was being rerouted.
