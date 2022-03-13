Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo’s email system unavailable to ensure network remains secure

Source: City of Amarillo
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo (COA) identified and prevented an online data breach over the weekend.

Because of COA’s robust network security systems, there is no evidence at this time of a data breach, no information was lost and no ransomware deployed.

“Due to the City of Amarillo’s identification and quick containment actions, it appears that they prevented any destructive code from executing, without these actions this could have been a far more devastating situation,” said Kevin Walsh, Senior Consultant Secureworks.

Out of an abundance of caution, COA’s email system will be unavailable this week while the IT department continues to comb through the network of systems to ensure the network remains secure.

All other COA systems are operating.

The City will be able to issue permits, collect trash, accept utility payments, etc.

Any community members needing to contact the city during this brief email outage should call the COA operator at 806-378-3000.

