AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia

By KFDA Digital
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 209 S. Georgia Saturday afternoon.

A rent house or garage in the backyard of the property was showing heavy smoke on arrival.

Some extension of the exterior of the main house was also affected.

The fire is under control and occupants are out and safe.

Six AFD units with eighteen firefighters assisted with this fire.

Source: Amarillo Fire Department

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

