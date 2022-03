AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cold snowy end to the workweek, we warm up quite a bit over the weekend. Snow totals were generally between one and three inches across the Panhandle on Friday with highs in the 30s. Saturday will see highs in the 60s, Sunday in the 70s and increasingly windy by the end of the weekend.

