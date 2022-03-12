Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022....
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers. The company announced Friday, March 11, 2022, that the temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers.

The temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location, the company announced Friday.

It will take effect on Wednesday. All the money will go directly to drivers, San Francisco-based Uber said. The surcharge will be in effect for at least 60 days, after which Uber said it will assess the situation.

The surcharges are based on the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state, Uber said.

As Russia’s war in Ukraine has intensified, U.S. gas prices have reached record levels. The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 a gallon this week as President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil, gas and coal in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The amount of U.S. gasoline in storage fell last week as demand starts to increase with summer approaching. The increase in gas demand and the lower trend in inventories also are contributing to rising prices at the pump.

A spokesperson for Uber rival Lyft didn’t immediately respond to a question Saturday on whether it was considering a similar move.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to our crews on scene, the fire is in the area of Paloma Dr and N Western St.
Crews respond to afternoon fire North of Amarillo
Faith Beall was last seen near San Jacinto Park. (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police: Missing girl found and returned home
The suspect caught on security camera footage.
Amarillo police search for suspect in multiple area thefts
One person has died and two were injured after a two-semi collision north of Shamrock Thursday...
1 dead, 2 injured after 2-semi collision north of Shamrock
Stephanie Luna, charged in hit-and-run that left 2 injured (Source: Potter County Detention...
Amarillo police: Suspect in hit-and-run on SW 10th identified and charged

Latest News

Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 3/12
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 3/12
Police arrested robbery suspect 24-year-old Emmanuel West (left) and his alleged accomplice,...
Robbery suspect arrested after attempt to steal car, police say
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia
Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident, describing the driver as an elderly...
2 killed when car slams into outdoor diners at DC restaurant
Grass fire turns into structure fire North of Amarillo
Grass fire turns into structure fire North of Amarillo