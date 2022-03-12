Students across the Panhandle are changing the game for robotics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Schools from across the Panhandle say that robotics enhances creativity and problem-solving skills for students.

RoboGenius said that Robotics is a field of technology which incorporates creativity and fun simultaneously along with technical knowledge.

Robert O’Connor, Nazareth ISD Principal and Robotics Instructor, said that students learn various skills besides the technical aspects of building a machine.

“Robotics lays a lot of groundwork. The students turn nuts and bolts, they design the robot and they come up with ideas of something that they want and they build it. Each student has the opportunity to spend time working, developing, failing, and succeeding,” said O’Connor.

Steve Line, Borger Middle School Robotics Instructor, said their robotics team is new in the world of robotics and has already gained momentum for success.

“I feel like my role is to foster that sense of creativity and create an interest. These kids are 7th graders and 8th graders and they’re just starting,” said Line.

Julius Rivera, a member on the Borger Robotics Team, said that he has learned how to juggle other involvements in addition to robotics.

“I’ve learned time management because sometimes you have track practice, and then robotics, football, and basketball. You have to have time management of what you are going to do that day,” said Rivera.

O’Connor said that students put in several hours to create robots and prepare for competitions.

“It may look like you just build a machine and you drive it around in a field, but there is so much that goes on behind the scenes,” said O’Connor.

Will Line, a member of the Borger Robotics Team, describes his experience of robotics as memorable inside and outside the classroom.

“Being on the robotics team is cool, fun, and creative. When you win the competition, you feel a wave of relief,” said Line.

Rivera said that working together as a team allows for creativity.

“Coming together makes you work as a team. Teamwork is always good, and the creative side of things lets us put our ideas out there,” said Rivera

O’Connor said he enjoys watching his team thrive under pressure of the competition.

“You have 2 and a half minutes to compete, your hands are shaking holding the controllers. I would be a nervous wreck but these kids they’re so calm,” said O’Connor.

Cooper Jennings, a member of the Borger Robotics Team, has learned to remain positive when competing.

“Don’t give up on the robots when you’re going through the competition. You might think ‘we can’t do this in time, we’re not going to get it done’ but take a second and breathe and do one thing at a time,” said Jennings.

Lili Ramos, a member of the Borger Robotics Team, was not initially interested in robotics and said joining the team has changed her mind.

“The first day that we started learning about robotics, I fell in love with it and it’s just awesome,” said Ramos.

O’Connor believes that students learn valuable life lessons when on the team.

“Students are really starting to learn that failure is okay, and it is a part of engineering. If we fail faster, we will proceed faster, we will refine faster, and we will get a more advanced robot,” said O’Connor.

The Nazareth and Borger teams both are looking forward to upcoming competitions after advancing in the TCEA and FTC competition.

Borger’s robotics team, the Boomtown Bots, has received an invitation to compete with 59 other teams from around the state of Texas on April 23 in Austin, TX.

The Boomtown Bots earned the bid after competing in the TCEA Robotics regional competition on January 21st in Amarillo where they finished in second place.

The Borger Middle School Robotics Team has four students: Lili Ramos, Will Line, Julius Rivera, and Cooper Jennings.

The Nazareth Robotics Team won the FTC Robotics meet at AmTech Career Academy in early February. The team then went to compete at the regional competition in Lubbock, TX.

The Nazareth team won the regional competition and earned a spot to compete in the UIL 1-4A Championship in Houston, TX, and the FTC World Championship in Houston 2 weeks later.

The Nazareth Robotics Team is made up of six students: Tell Bagley, Chloe Birkenfeld, Tanner Birkenfeld, Brett Heitschmidt, Tagan Ramsey, and Luke Schulte.

