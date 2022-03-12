Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Police: Man stabs 2 workers at New York’s MoMA and flees

In this photo from a social media post by Scott Cowdrey, people are evacuated from the Museum...
In this photo from a social media post by Scott Cowdrey, people are evacuated from the Museum of Modern Art where a stabbing occurred, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. Police said two people were stabbed inside MoMA and in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.(Scott Cowdrey via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man stabbed two employees multiple times inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Saturday afternoon, leaping over a reception desk to attack them after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct, authorities said.

Police said the victims, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital later Saturday. Their names weren’t immediately released. People posted on social media that museumgoers ran for the exits in confusion and chaos after the stabbing.

John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, said the man’s membership had been revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum in recent days.

A letter informing the suspect of his expired membership had been sent out Friday, but he came to the museum Saturday saying he intended to see a film there, Miller said.

He then became upset and stabbed the museum employees in the back, collar bone and the back of neck, Miller said. They were rushed within minutes to the hospital.

Miller said video showed which way the suspect went after leaving the museum. Police shared photos of the attacker late Saturday night, asking for the public’s help finding him.

Police say a man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York after he was...
Police say a man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct. They are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.(Source: NYPD via CNN)

Miller did not identify the man by name but described him as a white male wearing a black jacket, blue surgical mask, a colorfully patterned shirt and hood. He said the man was a “regular” at the museum, and that the building had adequate security.

The department has no record of a previous arrest for the man.

The museum didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the incident, but said on social media that it would be closed to the public Sunday.

The midtown Manhattan museum evacuated its patrons Saturday afternoon. Yuichi Shimada, a museumgoer present at the time of the attack, tweeted he was on the second floor when a couple suddenly came running toward him, and he heard security guards’ radios throughout the museum loudly announcing something at the same time.

“It was chaotic, partly because it was snowing, with a group of young women in a panic and crying,” Shimada said. “Not being good with claustrophobia myself, I headed for the exit early.”

Shimada was diverted to the side on his way out as a stretcher was hurriedly brought in. Police vehicles and ambulances, emergency lights flashing, thronged outside the museum as dozens of patrons hurried away.

Mayor Eric Adams tweeted Saturday evening he’d been briefed on the attack and said the victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

“We’re grateful for the quick work of our first responders,” Adams, a former New York City police captain, said.

MoMA, founded in 1929, is one of New York City’s top tourist attractions, and drew more than 700,000 visitors in 2020. Its collection of modern art includes “The Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh and works by Henri Matisse and Paul Gauguin.

___

Gallion reported from Roseland, New Jersey.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to our crews on scene, the fire is in the area of Paloma Dr and N Western St.
Crews respond to afternoon fire North of Amarillo
Faith Beall was last seen near San Jacinto Park. (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police: Missing girl found and returned home
The suspect caught on security camera footage.
Amarillo police search for suspect in multiple area thefts
One person has died and two were injured after a two-semi collision north of Shamrock Thursday...
1 dead, 2 injured after 2-semi collision north of Shamrock
Stephanie Luna, charged in hit-and-run that left 2 injured (Source: Potter County Detention...
Amarillo police: Suspect in hit-and-run on SW 10th identified and charged

Latest News

Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 3/12
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 3/12
Police arrested robbery suspect 24-year-old Emmanuel West (left) and his alleged accomplice,...
Robbery suspect arrested after attempt to steal car, police say
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia
Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident, describing the driver as an elderly...
2 killed when car slams into outdoor diners at DC restaurant
Grass fire turns into structure fire North of Amarillo
Grass fire turns into structure fire North of Amarillo