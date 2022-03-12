Who's Hiring?
No. 23 Lady Buffs hold off Colorado Mesa in Regional Quarterfinals 70-64

WT set to face Texas Woman’s on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for the Semifinals
By Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 23 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs’ early lead helped hold off the eight-seed Colorado Mesa Mavericks 70-64 in the NCAA DII South Central Regional Quarterfinals.

The Lady Buffs defense held off Maverick’s RMAC Player of the Year Daniella Turner. She finished off her stellar career for a game-high 25 points to go along with five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals. A very tough player on offense and defense.

”Very, very good team (Colorado Mesa). I mean defensively one of the best teams that you’ll see in the entire country,” said Josh Prock, West Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach. “I mean they play great team defense and so we knew it was going to be a war. We knew it was going to be a struggle to finish, but hats off to these young ladies. They made the big shots when they needed to.”

Freshman Karley Motschenbacher led the floor with 24 points, going 8-of-11 from the floor at 72 percent including 3-of-5 from deep. Plus, she added 6 rebounds. Zamorye Roberts finished with 15 points and Lauren Taylor was one rebound shy of a double-double with 13 points and nine boards.

“They told us that they were a really good defensive team and I knew that I had to attack with all I had,” said Motschenbacher. “I couldn’t be hesitant. I couldn’t go have speed ever you know and I mean it payed off.”

The Lady Buffs advance to the semifinal round with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. at the FUB. WT will take on Texas Woman’s. The Pioneers defeated the Lady Buffs earlier in the season 61-50.

