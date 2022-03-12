Meals on Wheels Amarillo sees more client applications amid high gas prices

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Meals on Wheels is seeing more applications to serve those who are home bound.

On average, Meals on Wheels usually receives 4 - 5 applications a week from those wanting food delivered to their homes.

In the last 6 weeks, the application rate has picked up.

“We’ve been probably getting 10 - 15 a week, so the need is always there and it’s increasing,” said Susie Akers, executive director of meals on wheels.

With 450 volunteers serving the community, meals on wheels currently has a wait list of 15 clients who want food brought to their doors.

Although gas prices continue to rise, Akers says volunteers are still serving.

“I have the most wonderful dedicated group of volunteers and they know how critical it is that we deliver these home-bound seniors this meal and check on them,” said Akers.

Now, Meals on Wheels is looking to add two more routes.

One of them being in the San Jacinto area.

To volunteer supporting home bound seniors in the new route you can sign up by clicking here.

