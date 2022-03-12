Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Announces Special Committee on CPS

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today after establishing the Senate Special...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today after establishing the Senate Special Committee on Child Protective Services(Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - “If DFPS cannot protect vulnerable children, we need to clean house, top to bottom.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today after establishing the Senate Special Committee on Child Protective Services. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, will chair the committee:

“Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. However, if the charges of abuse are true as alleged, those found guilty of abusing children in their care should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. To abuse the very children they were paid to protect is an unspeakable crime. These children have suffered enough. To think they thought they were protected, only to find their nightmare was not over, is unthinkable.

“Just last year, Chair Kolkhorst passed Senate Bill 1896, and in 2017, the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 11, which together have been hailed by many as the most significant reforms ever passed for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS). However, if the agency is not implementing those reforms, nothing has changed. As previously planned, this committee will also be tasked with looking at all of the issues at DFPS relating to past legislative reforms, implementation of these reforms, and all ongoing work at the agency. We must continue to find the best solutions to find loving families for these at-risk children.”

The members of the Senate Special Committee on Child Protective Services are:

  • Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, Chair Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, Vice Chair
  • Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe
  • Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston Sen. Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney
  • Former Sen. John Carona, R-Dallas, Ex Officio Member

“Sen. Paxton was adopted into a family, and former Sen. Carona has adopted children into his family. Both have expressed great interest in this issue, along with the other committee members.

“I have instructed Chair Kolkhorst to pull no punches with agency leadership in these hearings. And if a conservatorship is needed to run the agency, then that is what needs to be done.

“The work to reform DFPS has been ongoing for some time, but after this story, the Texas Senate could not wait any longer to address the serious issues at the agency.”

The Special Committee on Child Protective Services will report its findings to the Senate by December 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to our crews on scene, the fire is in the area of Paloma Dr and N Western St.
Crews respond to afternoon fire North of Amarillo
Faith Beall was last seen near San Jacinto Park. (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police: Missing girl found and returned home
The suspect caught on security camera footage.
Amarillo police search for suspect in multiple area thefts
One person has died and two were injured after a two-semi collision north of Shamrock Thursday...
1 dead, 2 injured after 2-semi collision north of Shamrock
Stephanie Luna, charged in hit-and-run that left 2 injured (Source: Potter County Detention...
Amarillo police: Suspect in hit-and-run on SW 10th identified and charged

Latest News

Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 3/12
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 3/12
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia
AFD fire crews respond to structure fire in the 200th block of S. Georgia
Grass fire turns into structure fire North of Amarillo
Grass fire turns into structure fire North of Amarillo
County Road grass fire in Gray County 100% contained
County Road grass fire in Gray County 100% contained
Celebrate AmeriCorps Week encourages new members
Celebrate AmeriCorps Week encourages new members