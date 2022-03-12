Crews respond to afternoon fire North of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Fire Department responded to a fire this afternoon at 4300 Paloma.

A grass fire reached one occupied structure and destroyed two outbuildings.

Twelve other homes in the area were threatened. One firefighter was treated and released.

The Texas Forest Service, Potter County Fire Rescue, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response and Xcel Energy also responded to the scene.

RELATED: Texas Counties Burn Ban Web Map

RELATED: Weekend Outlook: Warmer with High Fire Danger

Source: Potter County Fire Department

Outdoor Burn Bans 2022 (Texas A&M Forest Service)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.