Clarendon defends UIL 2A State Championship, Penigar scores 41 points

Broncos defeats Lipan 65-51
By Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL 2A No. 2 Clarendon Broncos (31-2) defeat the No. 1 previously undefeated Lipan Indians (39-1) 65-51, defending their State Championship in San Antonio at the Alamodome under second-year head coach and Canadian alum Boston Hudson.

2A State MVP Senior Lamarcus Penigar played the best game of his career delivering 41 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

“In the first half I was in foul trouble and then we were down so I had to come up with a nice little plan,” said Penigar. “I got hot and when you’re hot you just keep shooting.”

Penigar is the fourth player in 2A State Tournament history to score 40-plus, marking the first 40 point game in 2A since Frankston’s Jimmy Moore (42 vs. Meadow) in 1964.

“When he gets hot like that get him the ball and everybody else get out of the way and let LaMarcus go,” said Hudson. “He’s done it before, you know.”

Cayden D’Costa scored 10 points, followed by Jmaury Davis and Jordan Herndon scoring 6.

“It’s a lot sweeter than it was last year, especially for us three seniors. I mean this is the last time we are going to get to play with any of these guys and we’ve been through a lot together,” said D’Costa. “We had the best coach that we could ask for, so that’s who brought us here. “

The Broncos become the first Panhandle boys team to win back-to-back seasons since Canadian in 2015 and 2016.

Pampa (1953-54, 1958 and 1959)

Dimmitt (1982 and 1983)

Paducah (1987 and 1988)

Nazareth (2006 and 2007, 2002 and 2003)

Canadian (2015 and 2016)

Clarendon (2021 and 2022)

