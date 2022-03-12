Amarillo College and Workforce Solutions partner up to help meet the need for more mental health technicians

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College and Workforce Solutions has partnered up with a number of area employers and partners to offer a new mental health technician course.

The course is designed to prepare students to enter the field of mental health services as a Mental Health Technician.

The six-week certification will consist of 48 clock hours of in-person classroom instruction and 72 clock hours of clinical hands-on experience at a healthcare facility.

“You actually get to work with people you get to see their reactions, you get to learn how to talk with them, which is something people don’t do much anymore,” said Melissa Burns, director of center for continuing healthcare education, AC.

The goal of this course is to help meet the need of more mental health technicians.

“After speaking with partners like Northwest Texas Healthcare System, we realized there was a need for mental health technicians in their day to day operations looking at numbers now there may be a total of 50 or more needed in the area at each graduating class,” said Ben Glover, Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

Graduates from the training will be guaranteed a job with one of the partner facilities to work with patients who are facing disabilities, illnesses or addiction.

AC decided to make this course a continuing education course rather than a degree to allow students to go through the course quicker and into the workforce faster.

“We’re hoping to bridge the gap between needing mental health technicians then once they are a mental health technician if they want to come back and take our CNA class or go to our LVN or ADN program, they have a foot in the door and health care is already part of their regimen, so they know what to do,” said Burns.

Workforce Solutions is providing scholarships and tuition reimbursement.

The course begins March 21st to qualify you must pass a background check, drug test ad have proof of immunizations.

For more information about the program, contact the Student Development Coordinator Robyn Combs at (806) 354-6088 or email racombs@actx.edu.

