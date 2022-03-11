WT students, faculty seeking rural Texans who suffered from damaging floods for study

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University students and faculty are seeking rural Texans who suffered from damaging flood for a study.

Students will spend the next six weeks traveling to small communities in the Texas Panhandle to interview residents who have experienced flooding. This is part of an outreach study for the Texas Development Board.

WTAMU is partnering with Midwestern State University’s McCoy College of Science, Math and Engineering.

The board has set up Regional Flood Planning Groups along river basins across the state, which each will develop, write and present a regional flood plan. The process was crated by the Texas legislature in 2019 in response to Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

“The results of these flood plans will be higher coordination across the state on flood mitigation and planning, and the distribution of financial assistance for the resulting projects,” said WT’s Dr. Erick Butler, the study’s lead investigator and associate professor of environmental engineering in WT’s College of Engineering.

WT and MSU teams will cover the Upper Red River-Canadian River Planning Region, stretching from the top of the Panhandle down to the Wichita Falls area.

If you would like to be part of the study, call Dr. Butler at (806) 651-2271 or email him at ebutler@wtamu.edu.

