Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food giving out annual Spring Break lunches next week

Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food will give out lunches next week during Spring Break. (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food will give out lunches next week during Spring Break.

Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s, says the lunch giveaway will kick off with a Sunday Funday on March 13 at Bones Hooks Park. Starting at 12:00 p.m., there will be bouncy castles, games and food.

Throughout the week, Shi Lee’s will be serving free lunches for kids at Bones Hooks Park starting at 11:00 a.m. Volunteers will also be serving lunches at other neighborhood parks at the same time daily.

Volunteers will be at Eastridge, Hamlet, Will Rodgers, Mesa Verde, Emerson, Mary Hazelriggs and San Jacinto/Sam Houston.

The free lunches will end on Sunday, March 20 with another Sunday Funday.

